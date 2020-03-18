IPL 2020: Australia’s travel restrictions put foreign player availability under scanner

cricket

Australia has introduced strict and unprecedented travel restrictions on its citizens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and that might put the plans of Australian cricketers of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in jeopardy. The level four warning, which has been imposed, states “If you do travel, get professional security advice. Your travel insurance policy might be void. The Australian Government may not be able to help you.”

The IPL in itself has been pushed back to April 15 and faces the risk of getting cancelled as the Indian government too has imposed strict rules to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia is supportive of the travel restrictions.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, who was bought by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, was reported as telling SEN.

“That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it’s hard to plan anything.

“But it’s just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you’re doing everything you can to stop the spread,” Finch added.

Australian players headlined the IPL auction with several; stars going for big money. Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping 15.5 crore for Pat Cummins, while the likes of Glenn Maxwell also went for big money.