IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:28 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Mumbai Indians have won the 41st match of IPL 2020 by 10 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 13th over. Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer with 68 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan who contributed 116 runs to the innings.

Shardul Thakur bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one as4 runs came off the over.

Shardul Thakur bowled only 2 balls in the 13th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. CSK will now face RCB at Dubai whereas Mumbai Indians will meet RR in their respective next matches.

