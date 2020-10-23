e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Analytics
Chasing a target of 115 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 47 runs without the loss of any wicket. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one as 8 runs came off the over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who had a decent over as 5 runs came off it.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 8 runs came from the over.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 17 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.4. At the same stage, CSK were 21/4. Mumbai Indians need 68 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 4.5.

