e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 60 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

6 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.0. At the same stage, CSK were 69/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 108 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
SRH vs CSK Live: Priyam Garg departs, Kane key in chase for SRH
SRH vs CSK Live: Priyam Garg departs, Kane key in chase for SRH
‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official
‘Negligence by UP police in Hathras case among CBI’s focus area’: Official
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In