Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:48 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 101 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Karn Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 12th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma where he kept things tight.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the14th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.7. At the same stage, CSK were 116/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 67 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 13.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

