IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:24 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 38th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 83/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by James Neesham and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 166 runs.

