IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:23 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 60th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 75/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 40 runs without losing any wicket.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Jayant Yadav where he kept things tight.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Jayant Yadav.

Krunal Pandya bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 150 runs.

