Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:52 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 60th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 118/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

6 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Kieron Pollard bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 158 runs.

top news
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
