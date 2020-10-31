IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:31 IST

Mumbai Indians have won the 51st match of IPL 2020 by 9 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 15th over. Ishan Kishan was the highest scorer with 72 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock who contributed 68 runs to the innings.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one as 6 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one as11 runs came off the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Pravin Dubey and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled only 2 balls in the 15th over of the game and gave away 6 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face RCB at Abu Dhabi whereas Mumbai Indians will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL