IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:48 IST

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 31 runs for the loss of one wicket. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians, with Quinton de Kock still at the crease.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 12 runs from the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.2. At the same stage, DC were 32/2. Mumbai Indians need 132 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.8.

