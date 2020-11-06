IPL 2020, DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah makes big IPL record with magical spell against Delhi Capitals

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:13 IST

The Mumbai Indians juggernaut continued to roll in the Indian Premier League. The four-time champions were in ominous form on Thursday to book their ticket to the IPL 2020 final. They are now just a win away from their fifth title and third in four years. Delhi Capitals were no match for the all-round firepower that MI had. It wasn’t only the batsmen who excelled at the Dubai International Stadium as bowlers also had a field day against DC.

Jasprit Bumrah was the chief tormentor for DC as he picked up four wickets for just 14 runs. He was almost unplayable on Thursday as none of the DC batsmen were able to negotiate his deliveries. Bumrah registered his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket, guiding Rohit Sharma & Co to a clinical win in the first qualifier.

READ | ‘We were very clear with the plans,’ Rohit Sharma reveals strategy in first qualifier

It wasn’t the only record that Bumrah made. Bumrah also surpassed Bhuvnehswar Kumar’s record of scalping most wickets - 26 wickets – in a season, as an Indian bowler. With the four-wicket haul against DC, Bumrah now is the proud owner of Purple Cap in the tournament. He took his total count of wickets to 27, bettering the record of Kagiso Rabada (23) who failed to pick a single scalp in the qualifier.

Dhawan (0), Shreyas Iyer (12), Marcus Stoinis (65) and Daniel Sams (0) were the four victims of Bumrah in the qualifier.

The spectacular performance by the Indian pacer earned him a Man of the Match award and Bumrah was really pleased to have it.

“I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role. Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it’s always nice. I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl. I don’t focus on the end result.

“When I have done that it’s always gone downhill. I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there’s a lot to learn from him. Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it’s good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy.”