e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Jofra Archer does the Bihu dance after castling Prithvi Shaw for a duck - WATCH

IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Jofra Archer does the Bihu dance after castling Prithvi Shaw for a duck - WATCH

IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Things did not start well for Delhi Capitals as opener Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket on the very first ball of the match off the bowling of Jofra Archer. The England seamer was elated with the wicket and went over to teammate Riyan Parag to perform the traditional Assamese Bihu dance with him.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer performs the Bihu dance with Riyal Parag.
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer performs the Bihu dance with Riyal Parag.(Screegrab from @IPL)
         

The match started with a bang for Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in the Indian Premier League 2020 match. But things did not start well for DC as opener Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket on the very first ball of the match off the bowling of Jofra Archer. Shaw tried to play outside the line of the delivery and it took an inside edge before crashing into the middle stump.

The England seamer was elated with the wicket and went over to teammate Riyan Parag to perform the traditional Assamese Bihu dance with him. “Is the Bihu dance catching up in the @rajasthanroyalssquad?,” a post on IPL twitter said.

DC vs RR Live Score

You can watch the video of Archer engaging in the Bihu dance here: -

 

Parag introduced the Bihu dance in IPL 2020 in RR’s last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 159, RR were left reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12th over with youngster Parag left in the middle with Rahul Tewatia. The duo had a huge task in front of them to score 81 more runs in 48 balls with only five wickets in hand. And, oh boy, they did!

READ| SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni gets into an ‘intense’ conversation with SRH youngsters - WATCH

It was a stunning moment when Riyan Parag struck a six off the penultimate ball of the final over when RR needed two runs off two balls to win. While bowler Khaleel Ahmed could only see the ball sailing away for a six, knowing that his team has lost the match, Parag celebrated the win in style.

The 18-year-old cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Assam, showcased a Bihu dance performance in the middle of the ground, that left the fans mesmerized.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
DC vs RR Live: Shreays Iyer slams 40-ball fifty, Capitals on the charge
DC vs RR Live: Shreays Iyer slams 40-ball fifty, Capitals on the charge
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In