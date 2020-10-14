IPL 2020, DC vs RR: Jofra Archer does the Bihu dance after castling Prithvi Shaw for a duck - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:47 IST

The match started with a bang for Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in the Indian Premier League 2020 match. But things did not start well for DC as opener Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket on the very first ball of the match off the bowling of Jofra Archer. Shaw tried to play outside the line of the delivery and it took an inside edge before crashing into the middle stump.

The England seamer was elated with the wicket and went over to teammate Riyan Parag to perform the traditional Assamese Bihu dance with him. “Is the Bihu dance catching up in the @rajasthanroyalssquad?,” a post on IPL twitter said.

You can watch the video of Archer engaging in the Bihu dance here: -

Parag introduced the Bihu dance in IPL 2020 in RR’s last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 159, RR were left reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12th over with youngster Parag left in the middle with Rahul Tewatia. The duo had a huge task in front of them to score 81 more runs in 48 balls with only five wickets in hand. And, oh boy, they did!

It was a stunning moment when Riyan Parag struck a six off the penultimate ball of the final over when RR needed two runs off two balls to win. While bowler Khaleel Ahmed could only see the ball sailing away for a six, knowing that his team has lost the match, Parag celebrated the win in style.

The 18-year-old cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Assam, showcased a Bihu dance performance in the middle of the ground, that left the fans mesmerized.