Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs RR Preview: Royals’ big guns need to fire against clinical Capitals

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Preview: Royals’ big guns need to fire against clinical Capitals

IPL 2020: The clash will take place in Dubai, a venue which has not been such a happy hunting ground for the Royals.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dubai: Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes.
Dubai: Rajasthan Royals batsman Ben Stokes.(PTI)
         

Delhi Capitals put in a clinical performance when they had last met Rajasthan Royals and Ricky Ponting would expect nothing less from his team this time around. The clash will take place in Dubai, a venue which has not been such a happy hunting ground for the Royals.

But contrary to their respective forms in the tournament so far, it is the Royals who come into the match with a win behind their back and they must be buoyed by that. Rahul Tewatia has managed to lift the sagging spirits of the team and the time has now come for the big guns to fire. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Smith, Stokes, Archer and Buttler have been part of this franchise for a few years together and they need to step up and ensure the Royals take a step closer to the playoffs. Delhi’s bowling is their strong suit and these international stars need to attack that.

Rishabh Pant’s injury has disturbed the balance of this team and the batsmen from Delhi are facing the heat, after a rather difficult outing against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Rajasthan can put pressure on Delhi’s Indian batting line-up at the top of the order by keeping tight lines and then work out how they will tackle the bowling,

Rabada and Nortje can be taken for runs but the Royals need to choose their battles carefully. The fifth bowler’s slot is a weak one for DC and they need to target Stoinis and Harshal Patel’s medium pace.

Delhi on the other hand would hope Prithvi Shaw returns to his big hitting form as that lifts the pressure off the likes of Dhawan and Iyer. There is no Hetmyer down the order to get the big shots going but Alex Carey is a competitive batsman and he needs to bring his ‘A’ game with the bat to the table if needed,

A key clash for both teams. Royals need this victory to keep their momentum going while Delhi know RCB too are on 10 points now and they need to string together some impressive results to ensure they finish in the top two.

