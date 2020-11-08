e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:29 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 59th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 102/1. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

15 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and a four.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan and it was an expensive one as11 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six scoring 13 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 10.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 204 runs.

