Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Dhoni’s worst decision in a long while’: Unhappy Yohan Blake questions Jadeja bowling final over

IPL 2020: ‘Dhoni’s worst decision in a long while’: Unhappy Yohan Blake questions Jadeja bowling final over

IPL 2020: Sprinter Yohan Blake wasn’t happy with Dhoni’s decision to go with Ravindra Jadeja in the final over. He stated that Dhoni ‘made the worst decision in a long while’.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photos of MS Dhoni and Yohan Blake
Photos of MS Dhoni and Yohan Blake(Twitter)
         

Chennai Super Kings’ poor run continued in the Indian Premier League (2020) as they lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on Saturday. It was CSK’s sixth defeat in the tournament so far which led them to heap of criticism of social media.

The fans weren’t happy with Dhoni’s decision to go with Ravindra Jadeja in the final over. Ace sprinter Yohan Blake was one of them who believed that the CSK skipper “made the worst decision in a long while”. He was oblivious to the fact that death bowling specialist Dwayne Bravo wasn’t fit to bowl the final over.

A fuming Blake wrote, “I think Dhoni made the worst decision in a long while. Dhoni, that’s a poor decision to bowl Jadeja at the last part. What happened to Bravo. Really? Poor poor poor poor choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni. You just can’t bowl Jadeja to the left hand batsman.”

 

Later, Blake came to know about Bravo’s groin injury. However, the sprinter was still not convinced with Jadeja bowling the final over. With 17 runs needed off the last six balls, Axar Patel hammered three sixes and took DC home.

“Ok everyone I get that Bravo was injured but I still wouldn’t have bowled Jadeja when you have Shane Watson on the field that can bowl a heavy ball,” wrote Blake.

 

In another tweet, Blake said, “This is what happened when we all love the game so much. To all my India Flag of India family I love you. Let’s keep supporting and keep enjoying the game of cricket Cricket bat and ball we love so much.

 

“When you are in love and passionate about cricket it doesn’t matter which team is playing. I support everyone! To all my Indian people, I love you all but I still would have bowled Shane Watson”

 

After losing the game by 5 wickets, Dhoni stated that he has options between Jadeja and leg-spinner Karn Sharma. So he went with the left-arm off-spinner.

