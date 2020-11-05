e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan posts positive message after KKR’s exit

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan posts positive message after KKR’s exit

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders were knocked out of the 2020 Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians and following KKR’s exit, captain Eoin Morgan posted a message on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan during a net session.
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan during a net session.(KKR/Twitter)
         

With Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Mumbai Indians in the final league match, Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign in the Indian Premier League 2020 came to an end. The equation was simple – for KKR to progress to the playoffs, MI needed to beat SRH, but the two-time IPL champions had to pack their bags as Sunrisers thrashed the defending champions to become the fourth and final team to enter the playoffs.

Following the team’s elimination, captain Eoin Morgan posted a message on Twitter, thanking fans for their support and vowing to come back stronger in the next IPL five months from now. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans for your support this season. It’s now time to take stock, learn and come back stronger #KKRHaiTaiyaar @KKRiders,” Morgan tweeted along with a picture of the entire KKR unit.

 

KKR finished fifth on the points-table with 14 points from seven matches, and it was their net-run rate that dented their chances of making the top four, with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and SRH emerging as the top four teams entering the playoffs. Morgan was appointed captain of the team in the middle of the tournament, with the management informing of Dinesh Karthik’s decision to hand over the reigns to the World Cup winning captain from England in order to concentrate more on batting.

But the change in guard didn’t really help KKR as under Morgan, the team won only three matches, while emerging victorious in four while Karthik as captain. Morgan ended the tournament with 418 runs from 14 matches, including a career-best 68 not out against Rajasthan Royals in KKR’s final league game.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In