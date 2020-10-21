IPL 2020: ‘He is best yorker bowler right now’- Glenn Maxwell makes his pick

cricket

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:14 IST

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have raised the level of competition in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After tottering at the bottom-most position of the point table for quite long, they registered a hat-trick of wins against the top-three sides. Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals (DC) where Mohammed Shami played a crucial role. The Indian speedster returned with the figures of 2/28 as KXIP won by 5 wickets.

After the match, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell heaped praises on Shami, terming him the best yorker bowler in the ongoing tournament.

“Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he’s executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai,” said Maxwell.

Besides DC, KXIP eclipsed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in the recent encounter. The most exciting out of these face-offs was one against MI which ended in a double Super Over on Sunday. Shami did an exceptional job with the ball as his Yorkers kept the batsmen at bay.

“He (Shami) has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us,” he added.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. They will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.