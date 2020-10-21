e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He is best yorker bowler right now’- Glenn Maxwell makes his pick

IPL 2020: ‘He is best yorker bowler right now’- Glenn Maxwell makes his pick

KXIP’s latest win came against Delhi Capitals where Mohammed Shami played a crucial role. The Indian speedster returned with the figures of 2/28 as KXIP won by 5 wickets.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal from an IPL 2020 match in UAE
Photo of Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
         

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have raised the level of competition in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After tottering at the bottom-most position of the point table for quite long, they registered a hat-trick of wins against the top-three sides. Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals (DC) where Mohammed Shami played a crucial role. The Indian speedster returned with the figures of 2/28 as KXIP won by 5 wickets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

After the match, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell heaped praises on Shami, terming him the best yorker bowler in the ongoing tournament.

“Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he’s executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai,” said Maxwell.

Besides DC, KXIP eclipsed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in the recent encounter. The most exciting out of these face-offs was one against MI which ended in a double Super Over on Sunday. Shami did an exceptional job with the ball as his Yorkers kept the batsmen at bay.

“He (Shami) has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us,” he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KL Rahul finally reveals why KXIP backed Glenn Maxwell despite his string of low scores

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. They will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
Bombay HC questions ‘investigative’ journalism by news channels in SSR death case
Bombay HC questions ‘investigative’ journalism by news channels in SSR death case
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In