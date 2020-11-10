IPL 2020: ‘I thought why was he made the captain, but he has impressed me a lot’ - Virender Sehwag on Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer

Former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag praised the current DC skipper Shreyas Iyer and said that the batsman has left him quite impressed with his captaincy skills. Sehwag admitted that he was surprised when Iyer was made the captain, but added that the 26-year-old has proved the decision made by coach Ricky Ponting as the correct one with the way he has led Delhi in Indian Premier League 2020. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“No doubt, Shreyas Iyer has impressed me quite a lot as captain this season. He would make a lot of field and bowling changes which left me quite impressed,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“When he was made the captain first time, I thought why has he been made the captain, there were other players who could have been made the captain. But the decision made by Ricky Ponting to make him the captain proved to be the correct one,” he added.

“Because there are some players who may not be capable of captaining a team - but they keep the team together and take them along, speak to everyone, gel well with everyone. In the videos uploaded on social media, Shreyas Iyer has been seen spending time with everyone. He is seen dancing with some players, and singing with others, and eating food with some others,” Sehwag further said.

“He does not have this in mind that he is a captain and he has that position. He stays like a normal player along with everyone. And maybe this is why he has made the right decisions and he keeps getting useful advice from his teammates.

“Sometimes, when you are the captain, players hesitate to come to you. But when you make them comfortable, then they approach confidently that maybe we can do this instead of this,” Sehwag signed off.

Iyer also shined with the bat in the final against Mumbai Indians, scoring a half century against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.