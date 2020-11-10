IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: 8 wickets in first over - Trent Boult becomes most successful new-ball bowler in a single season

cricket

If there were any doubts or concerns regarding Trent Boult’s fitness before Mumbai Indians’ final against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, the left-arm pacer cleared them all away with the first ball he bowled in the game. Boult had suffered a groin injury in MI’s previous match against DC last week, and he had walked off after bowling two overs. But he was included in the playing XI for the final, but there were a few voices wondering if he is fit to play. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The first ball that Boult delivered was an absolute knocker. It was ‘The Hulk’ Marcus Stoinis facing the first ball, and Boult pitched a back of a length delivery that moved inside after pitching. Stoinis was cramped up for room, and he just nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

It was a dream start for Boult and the Mumbai Indians as the dangerous Stoinis had to walk back for a duck on the first ball. With the wicket, Boult extended his record of getting most wickets in the first over in a single edition of IPL.

Boult has now taken 8 wickets in the first over this season which is the highest-ever by any player in an IPL season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 6 wickets in 2016 season, Praveen Kumar with 5 wickets in 2013 season and Zaheer Khan with 5 wickets in 2012 season are the other players in the list.

Boult was at his lethal best as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the next over. An outswinger which was straying down the leg side, was nicked by Rahane to Quinton de Kock and the Kiwi pacer got his 2nd wicket of the match.

Earlier, DC captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to bat in the final.