IPL 2020: IPL has taught me even the best of the bests have doubts, says RCB allrounder Chris Morris

cricket

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:20 IST

The Indian Premier League 2020 has been quite a successful season so far for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. One of the key players for RCB this season has been Chris Morris. The allrounder has been credited for bringing a much-needed balance to RCB Playing XI with Morris contributing with both bat and the ball in the death overs.

But while Morris is enjoying his time at the RCB camp with his teammates, he will be facing the same players at the T20 World Cup tournament next year. In a virtual press conference two days before RCB’s match against Chennai Super Kings, Morris was asked if the IPL tournament will help players in getting insights into players and oppositions that they will face in the T20 World Cup.

In response to a question posed by Hindustan Times, Morris replied that it is more about learning from each other, rather than finding faults in each other’s game.

“I think that this is always the case. Whether it is a T20 World Cup or any tournament up, the guys are always trying to dig into each other. It’s more about learning from each other than actually trying to get an edge on someone or learn a few technical faults about anyone,” Morris said.

“It is a little bit about learning from people. At the end of the day, a batsman and bowler will be doing battle at some point. I don’t think it’s helpful to your own game to find faults in others.

“but it’s about realising that these players also struggle with the same things at a certain point which you yourself do, and in that you take a learning from the other player on how this player tackles those situations,” Morris added.

Morris further said that the IPL has made him realised that even some of the best players in the world have doubts about their game.

“Every player has their doubts on certain things. That’s what IPL has made me realised in the last few years that even the best of best players have their own doubts. Even the best sometimes struggle with their games,” he said.

“The whole situation of preparing to play against someone is more about learning about your own game than it is about learning things about the other players,” Morris further explained.

RCB will take on CSK on Sunday. The Kohli-led side is currently placed at no.2 in the IPL 2020 Points Table with 12 points in 10 games.