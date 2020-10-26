IPL 2020: ‘It’s a luxury for any captain’ - Gautam Gambhir explains what has changed for KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:39 IST

For KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjba, It has been a topsy-turvy season of the Indian Premier League 2020. The tournament in UAE started on a bad note for KXIP, as they lost six out of their first seven games. But the franchise has now made a stunning comeback, winning four games on the trot to push themselves in contention for making it through to the playoffs.

While the road has not been an easy one for KL Rahul & co., former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning-captain Gautam Gambhir believes that a change in team formation has brought about the turnaround for KXIP. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Gambhir credited young pacer Arshdeep Singh for his performance in the death overs, and said that he has provided Rahul with options in the death - which he did not have in the first seven games.

“The best thing is that KL Rahul now has three fast bowlers to whom he can give the ball to in the death overs - Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

“If you look at the first seven games for KXIP, KL Rahul had to search whom to give the overs to in the death overs. Now he has three options. When any captain has three options in the death - it is a luxury.

“The credit for this I would like to give to Arshdeep Singh. Because Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordan are both international bowlers. But Arshdeep is a young, domestic cricketer and he has bowled well in the death overs. It has helped in changing the structure and compensation of the entire team since Arshdeep has been in the playing XI,” he further said.

KXIP face off against KKR on Monday.