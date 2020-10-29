e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:44 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 49th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 106/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

12 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Mitchell Santner which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Karn Sharma bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Karn Sharma bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 142 runs.

