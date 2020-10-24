e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:26 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 42nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 75/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 46 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by Anrich Nortje. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

13 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Tushar Deshpande and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 150 runs.

