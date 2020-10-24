e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:59 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 42nd match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 29 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Tushar Deshpande. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande where he kept things tight.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel. KKR batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 116 runs.

