Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Kings XI Punjab have won the 46th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Mandeep Singh was the highest scorer with 66 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh who contributed 100 runs to the innings.

10 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Prasidh Krishna which was an expensive one.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Lockie Ferguson and it was an expensive one as13 runs came off the over.

11 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

Lockie Ferguson bowled only 5 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 3 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face CSK at Dubai whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet RR in their respective next matches.

