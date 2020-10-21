e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:29 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 39th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 14th over. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 25 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch who contributed 46 runs to the innings.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Lockie Ferguson and it was an expensive one as 4 runs came off the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 5 runs came from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled only 3 balls in the 14th over of the game and gave away 3 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face DC at Abu Dhabi whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet CSK in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In