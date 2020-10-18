IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:28 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 35th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 77/1. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 9th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

