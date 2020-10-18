e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:28 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 35th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 77/1. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 9th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Kane Williamson gives Sunrisers good start in chase
IPL 2020 Live Score: Kane Williamson gives Sunrisers good start in chase
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In