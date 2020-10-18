IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:32 IST

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.

The 9th over was bowled by Lockie Ferguson which was an decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 77/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 90 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.0.

