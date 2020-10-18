e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 109 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, KKR were 105/4. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 55 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 11.0.

