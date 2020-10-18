e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:04 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs without the loss of any wicket. Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad and are still on the crease.

Pat Cummins bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell which was an expensive one.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, KKR were 42/0. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 118 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In