IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:04 IST

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs without the loss of any wicket. Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad and are still on the crease.

Pat Cummins bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell which was an expensive one.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, KKR were 42/0. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 118 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.9.

