e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: ‘Beautiful to watch’: Eoin Morgan’s huge praise for India youngster

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: ‘Beautiful to watch’: Eoin Morgan’s huge praise for India youngster

Opening the innings, Gill held one end even as KKR were reduced to 55/3 in pursuit of a 143-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock was crucial to KKR registering their first win of IPL 2020, allowing them to open their account in the points table.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)
         

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Eoin Morgan complimented young batsman Shubman Gill, calling his innings ‘beautiful to watch’. Gill scored an unbeaten 70, his fifth IPL half-century and was involved in an unbeaten 92-run partnership with Morgan. The England World Cup winning captain Morgan remained not out of 42 off 29 balls, finishing the match with a six and a four.

“I didn’t have to tell him a great deal to be honest, he’s beautiful to watch on the eye, good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch, he’s a good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again. I think he deserves all the success,” Morgan said about Gill after the match.

READ | ‘It was great learning for me,’ Rohit Sharma credits former Australian captain for honing leadership skills

Opening the innings, Gill held one end even as KKR were reduced to 55/3 in pursuit of a 143-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock was crucial to KKR registering their first win of IPL 2020, allowing them to open their account in the points table.

Admitting the team needed to improve after the defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Morgan admitted he was happy with the performance dished out on Saturday.

“Nice feeling to get a win under our belt. It’s a long tournament, but obviously this win helps us get some momentum and confidence going,” he said. “We were a bit rusty in our last game against MI, but we won this match with our bowlers, they did a great job restricting a very strong Sunrisers batting line-up. Wickets of Bairstow and Warner at the top put us in a good position. They put them on the back-foot and we knew we didn’t have to put ourselves under pressure in the chase.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In