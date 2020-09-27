e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It was great learning for me,’ Rohit Sharma credits former Australian captain for honing leadership skills

IPL 2020: ‘It was great learning for me,’ Rohit Sharma credits former Australian captain for honing leadership skills

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he has learned to give importance to each and every member of the team from Ponting. Rohit, who has won the IPL four times - the most - took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Ponting in 2013. That year Mumbai Indian won their first title.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 07:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indains captain Rohit sharma during a press conference on the eve of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings final match at City Hotel in Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indains captain Rohit sharma during a press conference on the eve of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings final match at City Hotel in Hyderabad.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

If Rohit Sharma is rated highly as a captain then some of the credit for that should go to former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he has learned to give importance to each and every member of the team from Ponting. Rohit, who has won the IPL four times - the most - took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Ponting in 2013. That year Mumbai Indian won their first title.

“I see how I can get little contributions from all the players. And of course, my performance is also important,” the India opener said on the first episode of India Today Inspiration season 2.

“I want to make sure that the 10 guys who are playing and the other players on the bench, I should be talking to them and make them feel important. And that is something that I learned from Ricky Ponting.”

READ | IPL 2020: Creaking Chennai Super Kings look to tighten up tactics

Rohit said, the first thing Poting told him was not to think about himself and listen to the feedback his teammates have to offer.

“The first thing Ponting told me that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai.”

Under Ponting’s captaincy, Australia won two ODI World Cups and held the No.1 spot in both Tests and ODIs for quite some time. He also captained Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then worked as the head coach of the franchise.

When asked how he looks after the youngsters to get the best out of them, Rohit said: “Those players will come out good or will be at their best when they are not under pressure. When there is not too much talking going on about them in the squad. They get to know all these things.”

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Stopping a Covid-19 generation of stunted children essential
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In