KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Battle of big-hitters David Warner and Andre Russell in Sunrisers Hyderabad-Kolkata Knight Riders match

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have some of the most destructive cricketers in David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan but they both lost their opening matches in this Indian Premier League. On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, in the match No.8 of IPL 2020 either Dinesh Karthik’s KKR or David Warner’s SRH will open their accounts. It is impossible to say who that might be but one thig is for certain that we are in for some entertainment today.

Follow KKR vs SRH live score, IPL 2020 here:

18:30 hrs IST Brian Lara picks his favourite in KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 match “Without Lynn helping him (Narine) out at the top, he’s found wanting at times. Russell always seems injured, KKR have to ease the burden on him. I think KKR have the advantage, simply because of the match-winners they have,” said Brain Lara in the pre-match show on Star Sports.





18:25 hrs IST Battle of Australians in KKR vs SRH If KKR want to stop David Warner early then they have to give the new ball to Pat Cummins. It will be a mouth-watering contest if this does happen. The mighty Australians will be up against each other.





18:20 hrs IST Who will stop Andre Russell today? Million dollar question, the answer? We don’t have it yet. When KKR captain Dinesh Karthik was asked about in by R Ashwin, he said ‘pray to God’. SRH will sure like to believe that’s not the case. They have the likes of Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their arsenal who can do the job. But what they need is a proper plan against Dre-Russ. Maybe bowl full outside the off stump for Bhuvi and slow through the air, forcing him to use feet against Rashid.





18:15 hrs IST Bhuvneshwar Kumar the man to watch out for Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had a decent spell against RCB will have to produce some magic against KKR. • He is the key bowler in SRH bowling line-up and needs to deliver a good performance. • He has been the leading wicket taker against KKR with 27 wickets. • Bhuvi has average close to 20 against KKR in IPL.This is best bowling average by a bowler against KKR in IPL (min 50 overs) • Bhuvi has best bowling strike rate against KKR in IPL (min 50 overs)





18:05 hrs IST Is opening with Sunil Narine a good idea for KKR? We’re having this debate for the last three seasons of IPL and KKR have continued to open with him and well, they’ve got decent success to say the least but every time Narine fails at the top, the question resurfaces. To be honest, don’t see KKR changing it so early. Narine opening with Gill adds so much balance to the KKR playing XI.





18:00 hrs IST KKR vs SRH - 1 hour to go for the toss We are exactly one hour away from the toss of this exciting encounter between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hello and welcome to Match 8 of #Dream11IPL.



The @KKRiders are all set to take on @SunRisers.#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/GmflPZidv7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 26, 2020





17:58 hrs IST Eoin Morgan needs to step up Along with Pat Cummins, Morgan is KKR’s biggest signing thig year. The England captain looked all at sea in the previous match. He is an important part of the KKR group not only as a batsman but also as a leader. It is up to him to ease the burden of big-hitting from Andre Russell’s shoulder. We might see him bat in the top four today against SRH.





17:50 hrs IST David Warner the danger-man for SRH against KKR KKR’s purple and gold seems to spur David Warner the most. The SRH skipper, who is also one of the legends of IPL, is a prolific run-scorer against KKR. Here are some numbers to give you an idea why David Warner is the biggest threat to KKR. • Warner has scored 533 runs against KKR - the most by an SRH batsman. • Warner needs 76 to get past Rohit Sharma and become the leading run scorer against KKR in IPL. • 126:is the high score against KKR, scored by David Warner in IPL 2017 • 43.63: Warner’s batting average against KKR in IPL. • 6: Warner has joint 3rd most 50+ scores against KKR along with Shikhar Dhawan in IPL. Suresh Raina has 8 while R Sharma has 7 fifty+ scores against KKR. • 37: David Warner has hit 37 sixes against KKR and ranks 2nd on the list. Gayle has most sixes against KKR - 49





17:35 hrs IST All eyes on Andre Russell in KKR vs SRH clash Andre Russell looked a bit rusty in the firs encounter against MI while it is natural for other cricketers as all of them are coming off a long lay off but not for Russell. He did play in the CPL. But one shouldn’t actually read too much into one odd failure of someone like Russell. He is one of fiercest strikers of the cricket ball and one of the most vital cogs in KKR’s wheel. It will be interesting to see where Russell bats against SRH today.





17:28 hrs IST Areas SRH need to improve SRH were going fine till the time Jonny Bairstow was in the middle in their last match but they lost their way when he got out. They collapsed like a house of cards, this may seem cliched but you find a better way to describe it. This time around, they would hope their Indian batsmen and in Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar will take more responsibility to give stability to their fragile middle order.





17:20 hrs IST What went wrong for KKR in their first IPL 2020 match Well pretty much everything. Captain Dinesh Karthik in the post-match conference shrugged it off by saying that he wouldn’t want to get too critical about his side’s performance, considering it was their first match and a lot of the guys were coming straight from quarantine. That aside, Karthik would agree that he missed a few tricks first up. Not Pat Cummins the new ball backfired completely while there were a few question marks over the team selection of Sandeep Warrier ahead of Prasidha Krishna and Nikhil Naik maybe ahead of Rahul Tripathi.





17:15 hrs IST Some stats in the KKR vs SRH match Highest Total Chased by Kolkata Knight Riders: 182 on Mar 24, 2019 Lowest Total Defended by Kolkata Knight Riders: 160 on Apr 21, 2019 Highest Total Chased by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 On May 04, 2015 Lowest Total Defended by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162 On May 25, 2016





17:10 hrs IST KKR vs SRH live score - Abu Dhabi venue insights Highest Team Total: 206/4 By Kings XI Punjab Against Chennai Super Kings Lowest Team Total: 70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan Royals Highest Individual Score: 95 By Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab) Against Chennai Super Kings Best Bowling Figures: 4/20 By Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) Against Mumbai Indians Highest Partnership: 131 By Jacques Kallis And Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) For 2nd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians Win Rate Batting First: 44.44% (4 Won; 5 Lost)





17:02 hrs IST Will Kane Williamson return to SRH XI against KKR? Well, it’s a question that everybody is asking and while we don’t have a definite answer yet, all the cricketing logics indicate that he should play today’s match against KKR. Kane Williamson, who has been an integral part of the SRH team in last few seasons, missed the first game due to a niggle but on Friday, he was seen practising with the squad in full tilt suggesting that he is back to full fitness. Williamson should replaced Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.





16:55 hrs IST KKR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL KKR and SRH have faced each other 17 times in the IPL and KKR have the edge. They have beaten Sunrisers 10 times while the Orange Army have won only 7 times. Will KKR make it 11 or will SRH close the gap further? We will found out after a few hours from now.





16:49 hrs IST KKR vs SRH - Who is the favourite? Aritra: I’ve been a fan of KKR since the first season of IPL (yeah yeah, you guys knew it). So I’m pretty confident they will bounce back and beat SRH today. Let me back it up with cricketing logic. Do you really expect Narine Morgan and Russell to collectively misfire for two games in a row? Do you think Pat Cummins will have another off day in the office? And we are not even counting Shubamn Gill or a Dinesh Karthk here. So I’m backing KKR to get off the mark today. What about you Aditya? Aditya: Well, have I been waiting for this one! KKR and SRH are looking for their opening points and there hasn’t been a more evenly-matched contest this IPL than this one to be honest. Batting is the main area concerning both Dinesh Karthik and David Warner. I’m eager to see Warner bat since he was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end in the previous game. That said, I really can’t think of one team to back.





16:40 hrs IST KKR vs SRH - Who will get off the mark? Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their opening encounters. KKR were outplayed by MI while SRH collapsed while chasing a target against RCB. Today, however, both these sides will look to get their campaign back on track.



