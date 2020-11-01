IPL 2020: KXIP knocked out as Ruturaj Gaikwad guides CSK to 9-wicket win

cricket

Rututaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 60- run knock as Chennai Super Kings finished their campaign in Indian Premier League 2020 with a 9-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Gaikwad’s innings helped CSK to chase down the total of 154 in the 19th over, and this was Chennai’s third win on the trot. The right-handed batsman also became the first CSK batsman to score his third consecutive fifty for the franchise. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The second consecutive defeat for Kings XI Punjab meant that they were knocked out of the tournament, having finished at 12 points in 14 games.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda had lifted a floundering KXIP to 153 for six with a counterattacking 30-ball 62. Hooda smashed four sixes and three fours during his entertaining stay in the middle. Thanks to Hooda, KXIP managed 40 runs in the last three overs after CSK, opting to field, choked their middle-order for runs.

Hooda picked his spots cleverly and also ran well between the wickets on a day when his more accomplished batting colleagues failed to capitalise on their starts. Pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up three for 39 for CSK.

Returning to the side after an injury-forced break, Mayank Agarwal along with skipper KL Rahul had given KXIP off to a breezy start, collecting two boundaries off Deepak Chahar’s first over. But the CSK bowling attack did extremely well to strangle the strong opposition batting that comprised the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the middle-order.

From 44 for no loss in five overs, KXIP were struggling at 65 for two at the end of the 10th over. KXIP, in between, enjoyed a couple of good overs but the CSK maintained their stranglehold. Hooda then scored some useful runs down the order, including smashing Ngidi for two sixes, as KXIP ended the innings on a blazing note.

