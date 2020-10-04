IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Preview: Out-of-form Chennai, unlucky Punjab seek return to winning ways

cricket

For Kings XI Punjab, this is turning out to be another Indian Premier League season of missed opportunities. In four games so far, KXIP have already suffered three defeats. In their first game of the season, Punjab put on a tremendous batting performance to push the match to a Super Over, but were unable to register the win. In their 3rd game, KXIP saw Rajasthan Royals chase down the record-breaking total of 224 to hand them another defeat. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

In their previous game, KXIP lost to Mumbai Indians. The franchise has the Orange Cap holder in Mayankg Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Shami is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far. But despite the individual brilliance of players, it has not been enough for KXIP to stack up points.

Up against a struggling Chennai Super Kings, KXIP can finally find a way to build some momentum. CSK, too, have lost their three previous games - and are struggling to find the right combination of players, especially with the franchise not bringing in any replacements for Suresh Raina.

CSK captain MS Dhoni was also seen struggling to spend time in the middle, and did not look in best shape in the previous game against SRH. Dhoni has also not been among runs and CSK might be looking to make a quick change in strategies and plans going forward.

The alarm bells have not started ringing yet in both camps, but one more defeat could start the same. Hence, the upcoming contest is important for both teams who are looking to get back to winning ways.

KXIP might bring in Chris Gayle back into the team and Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell, who have not been in the best of forms, may have to sit this one out. For CSK, the out-of-form Kedar Jadhav, who scored 3 runs in 11 balls in the previous game, may find himself out of playing XI.