IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: ‘Tie both his feet together,’ R Ashwin engages in fun banter with Chris Gayle

cricket

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:18 IST

Delhi Capitals failed to consolidate their position at the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 points table after losing out to Kings XI Punjab by five wicket at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. On a difficult pitch in Dubai, DC failed to defend a target of 165 runs, which came courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan’s spectacular century in 61 balls.

DC managed to take the game to the second last over but Nicholas Pooran was in ominous form for KXIP as they won the game with 6 balls left. Pooran’s West Indies teammate Chris Gayle also looked in good touch as he smashed 29 runs off 13 balls before being dismissed by spinner R Ashwin in the 6th over.

READ | ‘He will be flying back,’ CEO says CSK player will play no further part in Indian Premier League 2020

After the game, Ashwin tried to take a dig at Chris Gayle as he posted a photograph of himself tying Gayle’s shoelaces with a caption that said that, ‘The devil is always in the detail.Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. "Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him".



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Ashwin also said that it was tough day for DC and the team will bounce back strongly.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer also commented on the defeat as he said that the loss was a wake-up call for the team while lauding centurion Dhawan.

READ| KXIP vs DC: ‘I did wonder, I won’t lie,’ KL Rahul points an area that Kings XI Punjab ‘have to correct’

“This is like a wake-up call for us. Going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. We have played amazing cricket in the past but we have to leave that in the past,” Iyer said at the post-match virtual press conference.

“We have to come out all guns blazing, play with freedom and take more responsibility. We need one match to qualify and keeping that in mind, we will take one match at a time,” he added.

“I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan for the way he is going. He is creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be knowing our roles pretty well,” the DC skipper said.