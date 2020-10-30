e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:26 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 186 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 103 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Murugan Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 81/1. Rajasthan Royals need 83 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In