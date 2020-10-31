IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Chris Gayle fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 09:11 IST

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. Usually of a calm demeanour, Gayle uncharacteristically displayed emotions after being bowled at 99. Gayle lost his cool and swung his bat in disappointment, the piece of willow flying towards mid-wicket.

Gayle has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99 but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes.

The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in a little over 400 matches.

Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes.

However, he was bowled by Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century.

Gayle’s T20 domination is underlined by the fact that the next best six-hitting batsman is compatriot Kieron Pollard, who has cleared the boundary ropes 690 times in over 450 innings.

(with Reuters inputs)