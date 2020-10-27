SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match Updates: Dhawan key as Delhi Capitals face David Warner’s Sunrisers

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs DC: Placed at the top-half of the points table, Delhi Capitals would look to seal the playoff berth when they square off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 47th Indian Premier League 2020 match in Dubai. DC’s winning streak was dented with two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. But they would aim a strong comeback and earn two valuable points to take their tally to 16, which will solidify their position playoffs. On the other hand, win is the only option for SRH as their playoff chances are hanging by a thread. They are currently placed 7th with 8 points in their kitty. In order to make into the knockouts, they need to win their remaining three matches and hope all other match results go in their favour.

16:52 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: Delhi Capitals squad Let’s have a look at the squad of Delhi Capitals DC Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel





16:45 hrs IST Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Shreyas Iyer & Co had a commendable season so far. 7 wins from 11 games have put them on the second spot of the points table. However, Delhi Capitals had a tough time in their previous two encounters. Back-to-back losses have definitely hurt the unit but they would look to shrug it off and bounce back with a win.





16:40 hrs IST Sunrisers Hyderabad squad Let’s have a look at the squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen





16:35 hrs IST SRH in IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently languishing at the penultimate spot on the points table with 8 points. It has been an extremely rough season for the Orange Army as they managed to win only 4 games out of 11. Currently they are in a situation where win is the only option and they have to depend on other match results as well.



