Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, SRH vs DC: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Oct 27, 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Streaming: In Match 47 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad to regain top position in the points table. DC are on a two-game losing streak after a brilliant start to the tournament and would be hoping to get back to the win column against a struggling SRH side. David Warner-led SRH are languishing in seventh place and are almost out of the race for the playoffs. They would be hoping that players can atleast provide some momentum to their season before the tournament finishes.

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

