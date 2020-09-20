IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs KXIP: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on TV and Online

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:17 IST

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: After Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings got the IPL 2020 up and running on Saturday, it’s time for another rivalry to take centre-stage. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have made for a fascinating North-Indian derby over the last decade of IPL and it will be renewed on Sunday when Shreyas Iyer’s Capitals face KXIP, led by KL Rahul. In the previous five head-to-head contests between these two sides, KXIP enjoy an impressive 4-1 record.

Here’s all the pre-match details you need to know about the match.

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between DC vs KXIP online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.