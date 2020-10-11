IPL 2020: ‘Mahi’s Chennai, where do you go from here,’ Aakash Chopra believes CSK have to ‘climb Mt. Everest to qualify for the playoffs’

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:38 IST

Chennai Super Kings have been languishing in the bottom half of the table with two wins from seven matches. They are facing an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs in Indian Premier League 2020 with a complete overhaul in performance needed by them.

CSK have qualified for the playoffs in every IPL season they have played in while winning the title three times under MS Dhoni. But this year has been a completely different story for CSK as the batsmen have failed to stand up in the absence of Suresh Raina.

Rayudu hasn’t been consistent while Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni haven’t fired. Even Ravindra Jadeja has dropped catches in the outfield. Nothing is going right for them. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also commented on CSK’s performance this season, saying that they have a big task at hand to qualify for the playoffs.

“Mahi’s Chennai, where do you go from here, it looks very very bleak. There was hope that CSK would do well as they are halfway through the season, playing their seventh match, and they had won only two,” Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“It means they would have to climb Mt. Everest to qualify for the playoffs. If they win six out of the remaining seven matches they will confirm their spot, and will have an outside chance if they win five. But do they have the ability to win five out of seven is the question that will be asked.”

It was a total they could have chased, there was no turn on the pitch, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat but the way they have batted, it was the first time in the tournament that a team did not hit a single six in the first 15 overs.”

It tells that it is not working out for CSK and that they are actually in dire straits right now.”

CSK went without a wicket in the last five overs against RCB, a fact that Dhoni rued, along with the team’s “lack of power” in the batting department.

“I think the last four overs when we were bowling, we just needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out. That is something we can do in the coming games,” Dhoni said after the match.

“I think it also depends on how you’ve performed so far in the tournament and our batting has lacked a bit of power from the sixth over onwards. Individuals can get tentative no matter how much confidence you give them. I feel that’s where we’ve not adapted or come up with plans against the bowlers who bowl from the 6th to the 14th over.”