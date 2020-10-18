e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Mumbai Indians have won the 36th match of IPL 2020 by 1 runs, Kings XI Punjab were restricted for a total of 175 runs for 6 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 77 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who contributed 42 runs to the innings.

15 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an expensive one.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile who had a decent over as 10 runs came off it.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face CSK at Sharjah whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet DC in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In