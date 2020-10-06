IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

James Pattinson bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

James Pattinson bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, MI were 90/3. Rajasthan Royals need 131 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.1.

