e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 194 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

James Pattinson bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

James Pattinson bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, MI were 90/3. Rajasthan Royals need 131 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In