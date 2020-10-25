e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:08 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Rajasthan Royals have won the 45th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Ben Stokes was the highest scorer with 107 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes who contributed 152 runs to the innings.

Trent Boult bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

James Pattinson bowled only 2 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 10 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face RCB at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Ben Stokes, Samson shine as RR win by 8 wickets
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Top army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, reforms at 4-day conference
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan accuses French prez Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In