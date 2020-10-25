IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:08 IST

Rajasthan Royals have won the 45th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Ben Stokes was the highest scorer with 107 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes who contributed 152 runs to the innings.

Trent Boult bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 15 runs came from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

James Pattinson bowled only 2 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 10 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face RCB at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL