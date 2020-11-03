e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:25 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 56th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 78/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 39 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

T Natarajan bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

13 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and 1 four.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

