e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:53 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 56th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 98/5. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 20 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

1 run and 2 wickets came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 130 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In