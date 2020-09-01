e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has assured me that there is nothing to worry, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has assured me that there is nothing to worry, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

IPL 2020: CSK owner Srininavsan has revealed that Dhoni’s calmness has instilled confidence in the rest of the CSK camp that things will eventually work out before the start of IPL 2020 on September 19th.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni.
File image of MS Dhoni.(IPL)
         

While there appears to trouble brewing at the Chennai Super Kings camp in the UAE, with at least 13 people reported to have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, skipper MS Dhoni has assured CSK owner N Srinivasan that there is no cause of worry.

According to a BCCI press release last week, two out of 13 people tested are players. The franchise is now expected to remain in quarantine for more days, and will only be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin their training after everyone gets a negative result.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

But Srininavsan has revealed that Dhoni’s calmness has instilled confidence in the rest of the CSK camp that things will eventually work out before the start of IPL 2020 on September 19th.

“I spoke to MS(Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe,” N Srinivasan told Outlook.

“I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence,” Srinivasan further added.

Dhoni-led CSK will look to win their fourth IPL title this year, having missed it by just 1 run last year. CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in the final, and the side will be eager to make up for the loss.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In