IPL 2020: MS Dhoni hits six out of Sharjah Stadium, resident takes the ball home - WATCH

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:20 IST

MS Dhoni has got his fair share of criticism for his innings against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai Super Kings’ second match of the Indian Premier League 2020. While chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs, Dhoni came out to bat at the no.7 position and looked rusty in his innings early on. At the end of the 19th over, Dhoni had scored only 9 runs off 12 balls with CSK needing 38 in the last over.

But in the last over, Dhoni reminded everyone why he is one of the most lethal strikers of the ball in world cricket. He blasted three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran and showed his ability with the bat. Such was the ferocity that he hit that one of the sixes landed outside the Sharjah Stadium and on the main road in Sharjah.

#RRvCSKThat's one lucky man who gets the ball that was hit by ms dhoni for a mighty six👀 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/8OLvNnGvgZ — MAYA YADAV (@MAYAYAD89252407) September 22, 2020

Curran bowled a slower delivery and Dhoni smashed it over mid-wicket for a massive six. A resident of Sharjah picked up the ball from the streets and took it home as a memento.

“He’s one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni,” the official Twitter account of IPL captioned along with the video of the resident taking the ball.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was surprised to see Dhoni bat so down the order, despite Chennai Super Kings chasing a huge 217-run target to win. The likes of Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively while Dhoni reserved himself for No. 7. Gambhir, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who led the franchise to two IPL titles, felt that Dhoni should have batted higher and led from the front.

“I was a bit surprised to be honest,” Gambhir said on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out. “MS Dhoni batting at No. 7? And sending [Ruturaj] Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at No. 7 when you’re chasing what… 213 [217]? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior.”