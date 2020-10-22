IPL 2020: ‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s crushing loss

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:36 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum lamented his side’s poor batting that cost them the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Batting first, KKR struggled to get going and were restricted to 84/8 in 20 overs, before RCB chased it down comfortably.

“I just think we weren’t able to enter the game at any stage, none of our top-order batsmen were able to get anything going,” McCullum said after the match. “Defending 85, you might just win one in 50 games. I think RCB were very good tonight. We’re very poor with bat in hand. You’re not going to win too many games from 40 for 6. But we’ve got to bounce back because we’ve got another game in a few days.”

McCullum stressed on the importance of not letting a loss such as this affect the team’s morale. The loss did not have much of an impact on KKR’s position in the points table but it did hurt their net run rate, which can be extremely crucial as the race for the playoffs gain steam.

“This (loss) is going to affect a little bit in terms of our confidence. We need to work hard on ensuring our morale doesn’t drop at the same time having those honest conversations around how we improve,” McCullum said.

“But I still firmly believe that we have a side which can be there later on in the tournament, come finals. We just need to improve slightly. We’re still fourth in the tournament, which is very fortunate for us. Destiny is still very much in our hands. We have just got to tighten up some of those areas where we’re deficient tonight and make sure we improve on our performance.

“That’s just a bit frustrating because we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and show some strong intent, so that’s something we’ll have to address in the next few days.”